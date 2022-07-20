Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Sells 94 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,277,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,146,000 after buying an additional 903,819 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,097,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,494,000 after acquiring an additional 637,271 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,168,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,165,000 after acquiring an additional 187,365 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4,957.2% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,772,000 after acquiring an additional 158,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,521,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,288,000 after acquiring an additional 137,755 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.47 on Wednesday, reaching $180.88. 2,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,217. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $166.09 and a twelve month high of $222.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.63.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

