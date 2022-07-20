WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.32 and last traded at $20.34. Approximately 80,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 118,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average of $21.32.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 90.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,259,000 after buying an additional 373,748 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the first quarter worth about $7,600,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 2,356.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 335,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,353,000 after purchasing an additional 321,810 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $6,252,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 595,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,262,000 after purchasing an additional 146,191 shares during the last quarter.

