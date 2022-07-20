WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.32 and last traded at $20.34. Approximately 80,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 118,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Trading Up 1.8 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average of $21.32.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD)
- Alibaba Group: A Huge Revenue Rebound Is Approaching
- Is There Finally Green Ahead for These 2 Cannabis Leaders?
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- A Dose of AbbVie Stock Can Help Your Bear Market Portfolio
- These Consumer Stocks Will Thrive And Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.