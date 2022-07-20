Wise (LON:WISE) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Wise (LON:WISE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 510 ($6.10) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Wise from GBX 640 ($7.65) to GBX 410 ($4.90) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wise from GBX 950 ($11.36) to GBX 700 ($8.37) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Wise in a research note on Monday.

Get Wise alerts:

Wise Stock Performance

WISE stock opened at GBX 413.80 ($4.95) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.39, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of £5.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 13,793.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 343.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 464.85. Wise has a 52 week low of GBX 285 ($3.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,176.50 ($14.06).

Insider Transactions at Wise

Wise Company Profile

In other news, insider Matthew Briers sold 31,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 397 ($4.75), for a total value of £123,689.32 ($147,865.30).

(Get Rating)

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.