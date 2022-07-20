Wolfe Research Lowers Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target to $120.00

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from $180.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EEFT. UBS Group started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.33.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EEFT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.17. 2,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,660. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 62.42 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.14 and its 200-day moving average is $120.58. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $92.88 and a 52 week high of $149.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $718.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.46 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 2.89%. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 634.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.