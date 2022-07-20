WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Short Interest Down 24.9% in June

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 140,800 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the June 15th total of 187,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WPP during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of WPP by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of WPP by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of WPP by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WPP traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.23. 175,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,878. WPP has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $83.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About WPP

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,330 ($15.90) to GBX 1,260 ($15.06) in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,200 ($14.35) to GBX 1,210 ($14.47) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Macquarie lowered shares of WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 850 ($10.16) to GBX 750 ($8.97) in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $958.33.

(Get Rating)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.