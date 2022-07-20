Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of Xinyuan Real Estate stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $2.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87.

Institutional Trading of Xinyuan Real Estate

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XIN. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Xinyuan Real Estate by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 75,342 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

About Xinyuan Real Estate

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

