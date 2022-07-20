XMON (XMON) Hits Market Cap of $23.72 Million

XMON (XMON) traded up 19.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 20th. XMON has a total market cap of $23.72 million and $3.95 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMON coin can currently be purchased for about $15,870.36 or 0.67036107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XMON has traded up 147.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XMON alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004224 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.20 or 0.00507729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00021805 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00015681 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001691 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON launched on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons.

Buying and Selling XMON

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XMON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.