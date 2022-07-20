Xuez (XUEZ) 1-Day Volume Tops $30,243.00

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Xuez coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Xuez has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Xuez has a market cap of $15,909.56 and $30,243.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000422 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xuez Profile

Xuez (CRYPTO:XUEZ) is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,330,167 coins and its circulating supply is 4,363,734 coins. Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Xuez’s official website is xuezcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Xuez

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xuez should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xuez using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

