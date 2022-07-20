Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Purchased by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 51.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Xylem by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 591,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,889,000 after acquiring an additional 52,285 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Xylem by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 400,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 8,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Xylem from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.67.

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $154,442.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,055 shares of company stock worth $633,114. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XYL stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.67. The company had a trading volume of 8,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.16. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.08 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

