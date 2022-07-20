YAM (YAM) Price Hits $0.63 on Top Exchanges

YAM (YAM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 20th. YAM has a total market cap of $7.83 million and $247,728.00 worth of YAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YAM has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One YAM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001588 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,539.89 or 0.99989068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About YAM

YAM (YAM) is a coin. It was first traded on September 18th, 2020. YAM’s total supply is 13,851,776 coins and its circulating supply is 12,372,542 coins. YAM’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. YAM’s official website is yam.finance.

YAM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

