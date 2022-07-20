YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential downside of 4.78% from the company’s previous close.

YETI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lowered YETI to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on YETI from $86.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.07.

NYSE:YETI traded up $2.05 on Wednesday, hitting $50.41. The stock had a trading volume of 8,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,434. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day moving average is $55.61. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. YETI has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. YETI had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $293.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that YETI will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in YETI by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 425,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,268,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in YETI by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after buying an additional 10,772 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in YETI by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 38,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in YETI by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

