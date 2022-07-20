YFDAI.FINANCE Price Reaches $35.74 on Top Exchanges (YF-DAI)

YFDAI.FINANCE (YF-DAI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. YFDAI.FINANCE has a total market cap of $142,459.24 and $345,337.00 worth of YFDAI.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YFDAI.FINANCE coin can currently be bought for about $35.74 or 0.00152719 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YFDAI.FINANCE has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.61 or 0.00558092 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001552 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00022658 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00014844 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001774 BTC.
YFDAI.FINANCE Profile
YFDAI.FINANCE’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,986 coins. YFDAI.FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YfdaiF. YFDAI.FINANCE’s official website is yfdai.finance.
Buying and Selling YFDAI.FINANCE
Receive News & Updates for YFDAI.FINANCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YFDAI.FINANCE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.