YUMMY Hits Market Cap of $1.15 Million (YUMMY)

YUMMY (YUMMY) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 20th. YUMMY has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $1,819.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YUMMY coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, YUMMY has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004216 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.75 or 0.00462716 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001584 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 43% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00020054 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00015600 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001756 BTC.
YUMMY Coin Profile
YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto.
Buying and Selling YUMMY
