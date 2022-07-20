YUMMY Hits Market Cap of $1.15 Million (YUMMY)

YUMMY (YUMMY) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 20th. YUMMY has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $1,819.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YUMMY coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, YUMMY has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.75 or 0.00462716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 43% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00020054 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00015600 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001756 BTC.

YUMMY Coin Profile

YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto.

Buying and Selling YUMMY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUMMY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YUMMY using one of the exchanges listed above.

