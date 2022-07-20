Zenfuse (ZEFU) Price Up 28.6% This Week

Zenfuse (ZEFU) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Zenfuse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded up 28.6% against the US dollar. Zenfuse has a total market capitalization of $759,014.67 and $29,903.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Zenfuse

Zenfuse (CRYPTO:ZEFU) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,899,301 coins. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io.

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

