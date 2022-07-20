ZEON Trading 15.6% Lower This Week (ZEON)

ZEON (ZEON) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One ZEON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. ZEON has a market cap of $74.63 million and approximately $84,802.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZEON has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZEON alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,245.46 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00007420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON (ZEON) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network.

Buying and Selling ZEON

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.