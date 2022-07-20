Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Zimtu Capital Corp. (CVE:ZC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 39000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
Zimtu Capital Trading Down 0.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 31.39 and a quick ratio of 30.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.88 million and a PE ratio of 0.92.
Zimtu Capital Company Profile
Zimtu Capital Corp. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed stage, early stage, acquisition, pre-IPO investments in private micro and small-cap resource companies. The firm invests in potash mineral properties, technology and emerging cannabis sectors. It prefers to invest in Western Canada.
