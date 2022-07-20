ZooKeeper Price Reaches $0.0232 on Exchanges (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 20th. In the last week, ZooKeeper has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $4.76 million and approximately $236,262.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for $0.0232 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.58 or 0.00554848 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00021612 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00015718 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001782 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 205,744,221 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming.

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

