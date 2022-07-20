ZooKeeper Price Reaches $0.0232 on Exchanges (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 20th. In the last week, ZooKeeper has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $4.76 million and approximately $236,262.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for $0.0232 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004388 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.58 or 0.00554848 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001556 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00021612 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00015718 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001782 BTC.
About ZooKeeper
ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 205,744,221 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming.
ZooKeeper Coin Trading
