ZUSD (ZUSD) Reaches Market Cap of $1.47 Million

ZUSD (ZUSD) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One ZUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZUSD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. ZUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $809.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 2,122,424 coins and its circulating supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust.

Buying and Selling ZUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

