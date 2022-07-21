1,215 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Acquired by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,215 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $993,440,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,097,746 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $506,791,000 after acquiring an additional 869,167 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in American Express by 1,051.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 578,461 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $94,636,000 after acquiring an additional 528,228 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in American Express by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 754,707 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $123,465,000 after acquiring an additional 368,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in American Express by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,607,848,000 after acquiring an additional 320,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.35. 20,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,660,278. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $110.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.47.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

