1,870 Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Purchased by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

PRU opened at $95.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.35 and a 200-day moving average of $108.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.46. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.73 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.58.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading

