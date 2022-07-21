18,979 Shares in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Acquired by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,979 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned approximately 0.09% of Allegiance Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABTX. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABTX. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock opened at $41.39 on Thursday. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.39 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.74.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $59.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.73 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 10.42%. On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

