19,993 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Purchased by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000. Firestone Capital Management owned 0.42% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XMHQ. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 8,887 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter.

XMHQ traded up $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $67.81. 17,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,742. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $84.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.12.

