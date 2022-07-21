24,164 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Purchased by Strategic Equity Management

Strategic Equity Management acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Strategic Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $114.25 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.01 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.16 and a 200-day moving average of $121.42.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

