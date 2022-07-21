33,000 Shares in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Acquired by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Hycroft Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Hycroft Mining by 4,018.2% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 44,200 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hycroft Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hycroft Mining

In other news, major shareholder Eric Sprott sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $6,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,408,240 shares in the company, valued at $23,378,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hycroft Mining Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HYMC opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a current ratio of 12.47. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11. The stock has a market cap of $202.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.90.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.17 million for the quarter.

Hycroft Mining Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that covers an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2021, its Hycroft mine had measured and indicated mineral resources of 9.6 million ounces of gold, and 446.0 million ounces of silver.

