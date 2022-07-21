3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,407 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $10,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $138.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

3M Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MMM traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.60. The company had a trading volume of 10,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,107. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.85 and a 200 day moving average of $149.57. 3M has a 1-year low of $125.60 and a 1-year high of $202.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.