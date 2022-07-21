441,451 Shares in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Purchased by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 441,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $18,166,000. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF comprises 1.8% of HNP Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. HNP Capital LLC owned about 1.00% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $34.77 on Thursday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $49.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.15.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

