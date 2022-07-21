4,600 Shares in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Purchased by Saltoro Capital LP

Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,135,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,916,000 after purchasing an additional 215,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,048,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,216,000 after purchasing an additional 20,008 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,453,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 244.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,578,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,657,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE SIX traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,576. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.87 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.53.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 10.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.84 per share, with a total value of $1,492,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,242,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer acquired 50,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.84 per share, with a total value of $1,492,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,425,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,242,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gary Mick acquired 1,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.01 per share, with a total value of $27,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,491.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 553,325 shares of company stock valued at $16,049,162. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $30.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.55.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

