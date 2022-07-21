5,115 Shares in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Purchased by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 51.7% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 412,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,176,000 after buying an additional 140,527 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 66,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 72.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.45.

Victoria's Secret & Co. Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VSCO traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.20. 10,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,239. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a PE ratio of 5.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.07 and a 200-day moving average of $46.86.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.26. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 138.53% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Victoria's Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Featured Articles

