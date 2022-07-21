73,448 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Bought by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 73,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,708,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 83.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 161.1% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.23. 4,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,920. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.45 and a one year high of $107.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.30 and a 200 day moving average of $103.97.

