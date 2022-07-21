86,299 Shares in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Acquired by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 86,299 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,230,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Kirby as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hound Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kirby by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,223,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,144,000 after buying an additional 74,097 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,758,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,488,000 after purchasing an additional 167,356 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,470,531 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $87,379,000 after purchasing an additional 853,331 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 997,902 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,295,000 after purchasing an additional 92,485 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 953,802 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,675,000 after purchasing an additional 13,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEX opened at $62.08 on Thursday. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $75.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.20.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $610.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KEX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kirby in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kirby from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Insider Activity at Kirby

In related news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $40,717.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

