95,000 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,216,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.94% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPHB. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 38,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

SPHB stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.96. 13,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,978. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $83.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.68 and its 200 day moving average is $69.88.

