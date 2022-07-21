AAR (NYSE:AIR) Shares Gap Down to $45.02

Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $45.02, but opened at $41.00. AAR shares last traded at $42.70, with a volume of 2,564 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AAR from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.
AAR Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.39 and its 200 day moving average is $44.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AAR Company Profile
AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AAR (AIR)
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
- Knight-Swift Transporation Shifts Gear To Rally Mode
- Five (5) Stocks Under $50 With Double-Digit Upside
- Kinder Morgan Continues To Beat Expectations On Robust Demand
- Should You Own Either Of These Two Semiconductors? Part Two.
Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.