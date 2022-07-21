AAR (NYSE:AIR) Shares Gap Down to $45.02

Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $45.02, but opened at $41.00. AAR shares last traded at $42.70, with a volume of 2,564 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AAR from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.39 and its 200 day moving average is $44.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AAR Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AAR by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of AAR by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AAR by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in AAR by 7.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.