Aave (AAVE) Trading Up 13.1% This Week

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. During the last week, Aave has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aave coin can now be bought for approximately $95.33 or 0.00413252 BTC on popular exchanges. Aave has a total market capitalization of $1.33 billion and $282.11 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,073.25 or 1.00016911 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00006949 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Aave Coin Profile

AAVE is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,915,774 coins. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io. Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1.

Aave Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

