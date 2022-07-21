AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Price Target Cut to SEK 150 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from SEK 160 to SEK 150 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Danske upgraded AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 240 to SEK 230 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 205 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 145 to SEK 130 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.88.
AB SKF (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SKFRY traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.98. The stock had a trading volume of 84,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,180. AB SKF has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.22.
AB SKF (publ) Company Profile
AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.
