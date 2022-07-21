AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 38.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 34,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.69.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $147.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.29.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.92%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,858,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.