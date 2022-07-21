AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.78-$13.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $3.24-$3.28 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an underperform rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $159.69.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ABBV opened at $147.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.29. The firm has a market cap of $260.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.77.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AbbVie will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.92%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,938,653.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 2.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in AbbVie by 1.5% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 4.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 1.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 17,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

