Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.83.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,278 shares of company stock worth $2,814,334 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $285.73. 20,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,312,235. The company has a market cap of $180.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $284.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.58. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $261.77 and a twelve month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

