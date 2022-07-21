Acima Private Wealth LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Acima Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 30,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $233.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.55. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.97 and a 1 year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

