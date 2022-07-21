Acima Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Acima Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,011 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Acima Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,705,000 after acquiring an additional 556,376 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,522,000 after purchasing an additional 210,504 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,140,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 265,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,272,000 after purchasing an additional 158,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 504,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,771,000 after buying an additional 153,070 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $239.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $236.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.02. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $218.00 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.