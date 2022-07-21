Acima Private Wealth LLC Has $5.27 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Acima Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,225 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.4% of Acima Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,811,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,503,000 after purchasing an additional 530,588 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,169,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,041,000 after purchasing an additional 521,418 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,586.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,414,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,463 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 809,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,055,000 after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 728,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,546,000 after acquiring an additional 303,872 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPSB opened at $29.69 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $31.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.16.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.