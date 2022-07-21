Acima Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Acima Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $259,821,000. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,415,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,586 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 6,440,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,756,000 after buying an additional 491,276 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,662,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,953,000 after purchasing an additional 460,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 609.8% in the first quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 497,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,618,000 after acquiring an additional 427,135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $48.23 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $65.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.10.

