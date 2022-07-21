Acima Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Acima Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $418,981,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667,087 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,616,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,887 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,322 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $97.82 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $88.53 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.72.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

