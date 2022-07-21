Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Short Interest Down 20.5% in June

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 441,500 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the June 15th total of 555,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 886,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of ATNM stock opened at $5.12 on Thursday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $10.30.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. Actinium Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,165.56% and a negative return on equity of 32.48%. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM)
- Is Netflix Still A Buy After Losing 1 Million Subscribers?
- Are General Electric’s Downgrades A Warning Sign Or A Buying Opportunity?
- Exxon Mobil Leads The Oil Sector: Have Both Peaked?
- Get These 3 Juicy Dividend Yields While They Last
- How Low Can DocuSign Stock Go?
Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.