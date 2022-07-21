Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Short Interest Down 20.5% in June

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 441,500 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the June 15th total of 555,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 886,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ATNM stock opened at $5.12 on Thursday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. Actinium Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,165.56% and a negative return on equity of 32.48%. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

