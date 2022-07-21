Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.62

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and traded as high as $1.88. Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 198,052 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ADAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.84% and a negative net margin of 1,836.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

