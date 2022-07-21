Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 178.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $89.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $144.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.82. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. Barclays reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.41.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

