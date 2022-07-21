Advisory Alpha LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 932,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,559 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Advisory Alpha LLC owned 0.95% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $35,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,736,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,131,000 after purchasing an additional 805,836 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,950,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,714,000 after purchasing an additional 406,170 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,874,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,735,000 after purchasing an additional 221,309 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,447,000 after purchasing an additional 210,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 201,145 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHC opened at $31.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.93. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.66 and a 52 week high of $44.17.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

