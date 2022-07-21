Advisory Alpha LLC Has $113.66 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Advisory Alpha LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,722,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,704 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 7.3% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Advisory Alpha LLC owned about 0.82% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $113,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,325,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852,449 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 13,594,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,978,000 after purchasing an additional 240,249 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,346,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,573,000 after purchasing an additional 748,684 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,258,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,861,000 after acquiring an additional 114,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,210,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,804,000 after purchasing an additional 758,824 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPYV opened at $37.66 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.10.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

