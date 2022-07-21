Advisory Alpha LLC Has $2.36 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 3,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.49 and its 200 day moving average is $109.53. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.21 and a 1 year high of $118.04.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

