Advisory Alpha LLC Invests $1.70 Million in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 54,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 961.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 706.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $209,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 0.2 %

PDEC stock opened at $29.45 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $31.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.17.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.