Advisory Alpha LLC Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAB. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 9,243.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BAB opened at $27.60 on Thursday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.40.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

